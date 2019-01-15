Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:30 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 11:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington and Nowata counties have a new district judge. District Judge Linda Thomas swore into her new position on Monday morning at the Washington County Courthouse. Thomas says she expects positive changes for the First Judicial District as they work together

One thing Judge Thomas is really excited about is the establishment of a mental health court. She says the mental health court team has met several times to do staffing and to find eligibility for the mental health court. The mental health court should start by the end of January.