Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:30 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 11:31 AM
Mental Health Court a Priority for New District Judge
Washington and Nowata counties have a new district judge. District Judge Linda Thomas swore into her new position on Monday morning at the Washington County Courthouse. Thomas says she expects positive changes for the First Judicial District as they work together
One thing Judge Thomas is really excited about is the establishment of a mental health court. She says the mental health court team has met several times to do staffing and to find eligibility for the mental health court. The mental health court should start by the end of January.
Thomas says there are far more drug courts than mental health courts in Oklahoma's 77 counties. She says the First Judicial District she now serves is very fortunate to have a team of judges and attorneys that is working together to work on developing a mental health court for our local communities.
