Posted: Jan 15, 2019 1:40 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska, Superintendent David Cash reviewed a survey that had been handed out to people in the community regarding various bond projects.

After hearing the results, it was evident that the community had many different opinions on what is most important to get fixed first.

At next months board meeting, there will be an agenda item addressing which individual bond issue board members should look at. Cash let the board members know what he thought was most important.

The next regular scheduled school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 5:30 in the evening in the Administration Building.