Posted: Jan 15, 2019 3:20 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Cimarron Public Transit System will hold a community forum in Bartlesville on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Bartlesville Public Library in Meeting Room C. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 in the morning.

Cimarron Public Transit operates the CityRide program of Bartlesville and is requesting input from riders, local businesses, social service agencies, elected officials and the general public to assist in preparing for the future.

CPT Transit Director Laura Corff says the advantage of receiving open communication is to help the program better match service with needs. Corff adds priorities will be focused on sustainability and aligning available resources most efficiently to meet the greatest needs.

Feedback will be given to program staff in hopes of getting a better understanding of challenges and concerns from the community’s perspective. There will also be meetings in Pawnee, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Skiatook.