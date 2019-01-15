Posted: Jan 15, 2019 3:24 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2019 3:26 PM

Garrett Giles

You can help the Washington County Fire Department raise funds to replace out of date structure gear tonight at Freddy's Frozen Custard in Bartlesville. The Benefit Night starts at 5 this evening and will last until 9 tonight.

According to Washington County Emergency Management Director Kerry Cox, the structure gear for the Washington County Fire Department that is currently in use is 4 years past its normal life expectancy.

He adds that attempts have been made to get grants in the past two years that haven't panned out. The WCEM also had to focus on getting other things taken care of with the budget they did have.

Bigger jurisdicitons like Oklahoma City have been kind enough to donate some gear in the meantime while the WCFD looks for funds to get new gear. Cox says they are forever grateful for their help.