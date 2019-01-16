Posted: Jan 16, 2019 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2019 9:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin is disappointed that Democrats on the House Rules Committee blocked an amendment to the Supplemental Appropriations Act that would have funded Indian Health Services for a full fiscal year. The amendment was defeated along party lines: 8 – 4.

Mullin issued a statement saying he is disappointed that his colleagues across the aisle did not think it necessary that the federal government carry out its trust responsibilities to provide health care to Native Americans. He says Native American health care does not belong in political crossfire.

The Mullin amendment, the Pay Our Doctors Act, would have funded IHS for the next fiscal year. It would ensure that both tribally-run hospitals and Urban Indian Clinics receive the funding they need to pay their doctors and keep their doors open.

Congressman Mullin continues to push leadership to take up H.R. 195, the Pay Our Doctors Act, as a standalone bill. To date, the bill has 11 bipartisan cosponsors.