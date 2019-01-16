Posted: Jan 16, 2019 11:39 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2019 11:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville looks for you to join their cause to provide one-on-one professional relationships with area youth. Area Director Charlene Dew with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville says they look for good, consistent roll models for children. She went on to say that those who know how to be a friend know how to be a mentor to local youth. Above all, those who listen and accept children for who they are will be the best mentors, Dew says.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville is currently raising funds for Bowl for Kid's Sake. The event will take place at the Red Apple Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 15, Thursday, Feb. 21st and Friday, Feb. 22nd .

While some may create teams to participate in the event, Dew says you can still help them raise money if you don't want to bowl. Simply go to bfksbartlesville.org. You can find people that are participating in the event and donate to their team. You can also sign up as a virtually bowler which allows you to complete a pledge sheet and do all your fundraising online.