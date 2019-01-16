Posted: Jan 16, 2019 12:39 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2019 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Freddy's Frozen Custard in Bartlesville holds a Benefit Night for the Washington County Fire Department Tuesday night. Washington County Emergency Management Director Kerry Cox says the Benefit Night turn out was great. The WCFD can't give a number as to how much money was raised quite yeat, but Cox says they appreciate everyone that came out last night.

The funds raised in Tuesday night's Benefit Night will go towards new structure gear for the Washington County Fire Department. Kerry Cox says the Washington County Fire Department is in need of 16 sets of structure gear for its firefighters. The current gear is 4-years past its life expectancy.