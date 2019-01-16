Posted: Jan 16, 2019 1:58 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2019 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Samuel Fernando Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday morning in Copan on an alleged crime of domestic abuse by strangulation.

On Tuesday morning, three officers responded to an address in Copan regarding an unknown problem. When making contact with the victim, they learned her boyfriend, identified as Gonzalez, had strangled the victim.

The victim advised the officers the couple had been arguing over personal issues and his controlling ways. When the victim turned to walk away, Gonzalez placed his right arm around her throat area as he stood behind her. Gonzalez tightened his arm almost causing her to pass out.

Officers observed reddish markings on the lower left jaw and left throat area of the victim. The victim also had bruising consistent with being grabbed along her upper bicep and tricep area.

Bond has been set at $5,000 and he is due back in court on Feb. 8 at 9 in the morning. Gonzlez is to have no contact with the victim.