Posted: Jan 16, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2019 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

A motel altercation leads to an alleged domestic abuse arrest in Bartlesville Wednesday morning. Matthew Joseph Rice appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon facing a domestic abuse charge.

According to an affidavit, the arresting officer came to the motel that both Rice and the victim were staying in after reports that there was a loud, disturbing argument coming from their room. As the officer approached their motel room, the officer states he heard Rice yelling “say you don't love him” to the victim. The officer then states that he heard a loud slap come from the room as if someone were being struck.