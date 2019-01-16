Posted: Jan 16, 2019 3:43 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2019 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theatre in Pawhuska will be holding a Rachel’s Challenge assembly on Thursday for students and community members alike to talk about the importance of treating everyone like equals. Rachel Scott was the first person to be shot down at the Columbine High School Shooting nearly 20 years ago. Jourdan Foran, Regional Partnership Manager for Rachel’s Challenge, explains.

The school was looking to change the attitude around its school and that is when they contacted Foran about Rachel’s Challenge.

After applying for a grant that was paid for by the Pawhuska Community Foundation, the school was able to get the group to come. The elementary school will hear an encouraging presentation on how they can become a better person and treat others better. Students in middle and high school will learn who Rachel is and talk about challenges they face each day. There will also be a community presentation at night beginning at 6 in the evening.

Rachel’s Challenge is a national program. Last year they visited 49 states and hold around 1,500 events a year.