Posted: Jan 17, 2019 9:43 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 9:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 2019 America’s Farmers campaign has kicked off with the Grow Rural Education program launch. The campaign provides Oklahoma farmers the opportunity to nominate local rural public schools for $10,000 and $25,000 grants designed to enhance STEM curriculums.

The Monsanto Fund sponsors Grow Rural Education. The fund is a philanthropic arm of Bayer. A total of more than 2.3 million dollars will go to local rural school districts in 2019 – giving farmers the opportunity to make a difference in their community and contribute to local students’ success.