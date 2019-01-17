News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 17, 2019 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 11:10 AM
Material Pulses Gallery Exhibit to Hit the Price Tower
The Price Tower Arts Center will open their first gallery exhibit in 2019 to its members soon. Development Director Louann Buhlinger says the first gallery exhibit called “Material Pulses” is a fiber arts exhibition. That will involve quilting materials and fibers.
Louann says many artists will be on hand during the event. 17 works by 7 fiber artists from across the United States, the UK and Canada will be on display. The event will be curated by a renowned artist named Nancy Crow. Louann adds that most of the works will revolve around quiliting so quilters will love this event.
The event will open on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Price Tower Arts Center.
If you aren't a member and want to participate freely in opening events like “Material Pulses,” you can go online to become a member. Louann also says you can call the Price Tower at 918.336.4949. When calling the Price Tower, ask for the Membership Office and they will help you along.
« Back to News