Posted: Jan 17, 2019 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center will open their first gallery exhibit in 2019 to its members soon. Development Director Louann Buhlinger says the first gallery exhibit called “Material Pulses” is a fiber arts exhibition. That will involve quilting materials and fibers.

Louann says many artists will be on hand during the event. 17 works by 7 fiber artists from across the United States, the UK and Canada will be on display. The event will be curated by a renowned artist named Nancy Crow. Louann adds that most of the works will revolve around quiliting so quilters will love this event.

The event will open on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Price Tower Arts Center.