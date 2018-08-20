Posted: Jan 17, 2019 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 11:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Thursday marks the last day for Oklahoma's State Senators to file their bills for the upcoming legislative session. Bartlesville's Senator Julie Daniels filed Senate Bill 270 on Tuesday which would give Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and future governors instant appointment power over statutory agencies and commissions.

Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat followed up SB270 Wednesday with several of his own bills to give governors more appointment power. Daniels says those bills filed by Pro Tem Treat will give the governor the authority to appoint the agency heads in the statutory agencies and commissions mentioned in SB 270 that she filed for on Tuesday.