Posted: Jan 17, 2019

Skiatook Chamber Banquet Coming in February

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet on Feb. 9. The event is scheduled to start at 7 in the evening.

Organizations wishing to participate in the banquet should contact the chamber of commerce to discuss a level of partnership. There are multiple sponsor tables to choose from ranging anywhere from presenting sponsors to dignitary sponsors.

For more information, call 918-396-3702 or email stephanieupton@skiatookchamber.com.


