Posted: Jan 17, 2019 12:36 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will have its annual banquet on Feb. 9. The event is scheduled to start at 7 in the evening.

Organizations wishing to participate in the banquet should contact the chamber of commerce to discuss a level of partnership. There are multiple sponsor tables to choose from ranging anywhere from presenting sponsors to dignitary sponsors.

For more information, call 918-396-3702 or email stephanieupton@skiatookchamber.com.