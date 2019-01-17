Posted: Jan 17, 2019 1:40 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Rachel Scott was the first person gunned down at the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago, but her legacy will live on forever. Rachel's Challenge is a program named in her honor and its mission is to inspire and equip every person to create a permanent positive change in themselves, schools, communities and businesses.

Ali, a presenter for Rachel's Challenge, spoke to students at Pawhuska Schools Thursday morning.

Ali is one of 30 to 40 presenters around the United States who spread the word about Rachel. Last year alone, they reached 49 states and gave 1,500 presentations. Aly has been with Rachel's Challenge for 10 years and has gotten to know the Scott family throughout the years. Here, Ali explains how the Scott family knew they had to begin doing something to honor Rachel.

Ali knows that he is making a positive impact on people's lives.

There will be a community wide event at 6 this evening at the Constantine Theatre. Admission is free to the public.

For more information on this program, go to rachelschallenge.org.