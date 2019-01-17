Posted: Jan 17, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 2:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Division 8 Construction Engineer Jennifer Bullard says bridge work for the State Highway 123 bridge in Bartlesville should begin in 2021. The project would last for approximately 270 days. Bullard says the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has had its eyes on the bridge for awhile now.

In recent months, ODOT has called the State Highway 123 bridge “structurally deficient.” Hensley Boulevard should have two lanes remain open during construction to the SH 123 bridge. With the bridge itself being closed, ODOT will have detours along US-60 and US-75.

The entire bridge is expected to be removed. ODOT has plans to move the bridge one block east of its current location. The bridges movement will eliminate the need for traffic signals at Cherokee Ave. ODOT will provide left turn lanes at the Delaware Ave. intersection and traffic signals.