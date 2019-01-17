News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 17, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 2:49 PM
OKWU President to Speak at Monday Luncheon
The First Baptist Church in Bartlesville will hear from Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper during its upcoming Third Monday luncheon. Dr. Piper will reflect on his 15 years as Oklahoma Wesleyan's president at the luncheon.
According to the First Baptist Church, Dr. Piper is a frequent radio commentator, appearing on dozens of talk shows across the nation. He has also appeared on Fox News, The Factor with Bill O'Reilly, The Tucker Carlson Show, NBC Today, NRA TV and CRTV.
The event is geared towards you as everyone is welcome to attend the event. However, since lunch is served at the event, the First Baptist Church asks that you make reservations for the Monday, Jan. 21 event. The event will start at 11:45 a.m. and Dr. Piper will speak following the lunch around 12:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 918.336.6172. The First Baptist Church needs reservations by noon Friday.
