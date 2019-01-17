Posted: Jan 17, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The First Baptist Church in Bartlesville will hear from Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper during its upcoming Third Monday luncheon. Dr. Piper will reflect on his 15 years as Oklahoma Wesleyan's president at the luncheon.

According to the First Baptist Church, Dr. Piper is a frequent radio commentator, appearing on dozens of talk shows across the nation. He has also appeared on Fox News, The Factor with Bill O'Reilly, The Tucker Carlson Show, NBC Today, NRA TV and CRTV.