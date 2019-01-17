Posted: Jan 17, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 4:59 PM

Max Gross

A man with a history of domestic abuse is facing another new charge for an incident that took place on Wednesday. Shannon Green stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of domestic abuse assault and battery and violation of a protective order.

According to an affidavit, Green became angry with a female victim that he was in a dating relationship with. Green has several previous interactions with law enforcement. Green pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse charge in 2013 with the same victim. He also violated a protective order against the victim several times after his release from jail.

The victim said the protective order is no longer active. The two live together now and have children together. Green allegedly grabbed the woman by the jacket and repeatedly pushed her up against the wall. This caused a dent in the wall.

Green claims he shoved the victim one time and then apologized. Aggregate bond for Green was set at $12,000. His next court appearance was set for February 8.