Posted: Jan 17, 2019 3:44 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2019 4:17 PM

Garrett Giles

A company based out of Edmond removes the turf at Bartlesville High School's Custer Field Stadium. According to Bartlesville's Superintendent Chuck McCauley, United Turf and Track began tearing out the turf on Thursday morning. United Turf and Track was awarded the bid to replace the turf during a special school board meeting in early December at the cost of $425,000.

McCauley says weather did not keep the project from starting in December. He says it was more of a timing issue with winter break that slowed things down. Gettting the shop drawings into United Turf and Track was the biggest goal since they approved the bid Thursday, Dec. 6. The turf was also made during the winter break. McCauley says United Turf and Track is still on target.

McCauley says the new turf should arrive in early February. The turf that will come to Custer Field Stadium has been used in stadiums like Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University.