Posted: Jan 18, 2019 8:24 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 8:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The offices of the City of Bartlesville will be closed on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. That means that trash routes will be changed.

Public Works Director, Keith Henry says Monday customers will need to put their trash out before 6 o'clock Wednesday moring. Police and fire protection will continue as usual. City offices will re-open on Tuesday morning.