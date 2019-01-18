Posted: Jan 18, 2019 9:04 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 9:04 AM

Registered voters in Osage County have less than a week to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them by the Feb. 12 primary election.

Tulsa, Cleveland and Shidler all have school board elections, while the City of Pawhuska and Sand Springs will also have elections.

Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board Office in Pawhuska or send their application by mail, fax or email. An online version can also be filled out and submitted automatically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may submit an absentee ballot.

For more information, contact the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov. Their office is located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.