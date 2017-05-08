Posted: Jan 18, 2019 9:34 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 9:34 AM

Ty Loftis

In lieu of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Osage County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday morning at the Osage County Courthouse.

Kelly Bland, Executive Director of the Tourism Oversite Committee, will be on hand to give a report. The County Commissioners will then vote to approve numerous items that Bland discussed.

There will be discussion and possible action regarding hiring a full-time engineer and possibly selling equipment from District No. 2 at an auction in Elk City.

The Commissioners will also talk about appointing members to the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.