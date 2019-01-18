Posted: Jan 18, 2019 10:00 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Chief Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Stephanie Louise Montgomery, 49, of Claremore to ten months in Federal prison for hoax bomb threats she made on March 27, 2018.

Montgomery made a threatening phone call to the Claremore High School, indicating there were “five bombs in backpacks at the high school and ten more bombs located at elementary schools.” Approximately 7,000 students, faculty, coaches, and staff from all Claremore schools were evacuated or sheltered in place until being transported to alternate safe locations. Multiple law enforcement personnel responded and performed sweeps of the seven area schools but found no explosive devices. The threats followed shortly after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.