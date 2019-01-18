News
Posted: Jan 18, 2019 10:00 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 12:07 PM
Claremore Woman Sentenced for Bomb Hoax
Chief Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Stephanie Louise Montgomery, 49, of Claremore to ten months in Federal prison for hoax bomb threats she made on March 27, 2018.
Montgomery made a threatening phone call to the Claremore High School, indicating there were “five bombs in backpacks at the high school and ten more bombs located at elementary schools.” Approximately 7,000 students, faculty, coaches, and staff from all Claremore schools were evacuated or sheltered in place until being transported to alternate safe locations. Multiple law enforcement personnel responded and performed sweeps of the seven area schools but found no explosive devices. The threats followed shortly after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
That ten month sentence given to Montgomery will be followed by three years of supervised release. As part her plea agreement, Montgomery will pay restitution in the amount of $6,391 to law enforcement agencies and first responders, including the Claremore Police and Fire Departments, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
