Posted: Jan 18, 2019 12:04 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood established the PEO Star Scholarship in 2009. The intended purpose for the scholarship is for exceptional high school senior women to be awarded $2,500.

Reporter Sally Keeler with PEO Sisterhood in Bartlesville explains that junior women in high school should apply for the PEO Star Scholarship now. Keeler says junior women in high school that apply now will be notified sometime during their junior year whether or not they won the scholarship. That scholarship can be used in their first fall semester in college.

The PEO Star Scholarship will help senior women in high school pay for part of their post-secondary education at an institution in the United States or Canada. A student must demonstrate leadership and have some community service experience. The PEO Sisterhood also looks for potentials for success as well as extra curricular activities. Lastly, a student must maintain at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. For information on how your student can apply, contact the Bartlesville PEO Sisterhood.