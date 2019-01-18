Posted: Jan 18, 2019 12:39 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation for mortgage-free homeowners. According to Move.org, more than 45-percent of Oklahoma's homes are owned free and clear. That means over 400,000 out of approximately 962,500 homeowners in Oklahoma get to skip their mortgage bills every month. Oklahoma only trails North Dakota by a quarter of a percent in mortgage-free homes.

Coming in first with the most mortgage-free homes is West Virginia. The state of West Virginia came in at 54-percent with mortgage-free homes. Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico followed West Virginia in that order. Move.org used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey. For more on this report, go to Move.org.

(Photo courtesy: Move.org)