Posted: Jan 18, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Candidates for municipal office in three Washington County municipalities may file candidacy declarations soon. Candidates can declare for the municipal offices starting at 8:00 a.m., Monday, February 4, 2019. That window will close on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm.

Candidates for the offices should file with the Secretary of the County Election Board . Filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101 and can also be found on the State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov. To view the open municipal office positions in Copan, Ochelata and Ramona, go to BartlesvilleRadio.com.

As for open offices, Ochelata is in need of 3 trustees for four year terms, 1 trustee for a two year, unexpired term and a town treasurer for a four year term. Copan needs council members in wards 1, 3 and 5. Each member will serve four year terms. Copan is also in need of a town clerk. Lastly, Ramona is in need of 3 trustees to serve four year terms and a town clerk to serve a four year term.

For more information contact the County Election Board Office at 918-337-2850.