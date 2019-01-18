Posted: Jan 18, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

A Hominy woman died in a fatal car accident that occurred late Thursday night in Osage County. According to reports, the incident happened approximately 5 miles west of Hominy on State Highway 20. Only one vehicle was involved in the fatality incident. 46-year-old Brent Alexander Prather drove the 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 while 44-year-old Kathryn Ann Prather was riding in the passenger seat.

The report further states that Kathryn Prather departed the passenger compartment of the vehicle and struck the roadway when they were heading eastbound towards Hominy. Kathryn was pronounced dead when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Osage County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene. Brent Prather did not sustain injuries in the incident.