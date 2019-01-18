Posted: Jan 18, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A burglary incident in Copan led to the arrest of a Bartlesville. Noah Cross appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing a charge of second degree burglary for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer was summoned to a residence in Copan after an alleged burglary. It was discovered that two firearms were taken from the residence. Surveillance video shows Cross on the property. The victim was able to confirm the defendant’s identity because he is in a dating relationship with her granddaughter.

The officer tried to make contact with Cross but he fled through a bedroom window. Cross was later arrested on a warrant. Cross was previously charged with breaking and entering at a Bartlesville residence in 2018.

Bond was set at $10,000. Cross is due back in court on February 8.