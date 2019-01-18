Posted: Jan 18, 2019 3:00 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2019 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Thursday for his eighth driving under the influence charge, according to the State of Oklahoma. Myron Camp was arraigned on charges of DUI, transporting an open container and driving under suspension at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

Court documents state that Camp was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while driving his vehicle on Highway 75. Camp also had an open beer can within his reach in the vehicle.

Camp had several previous violations out of Creek County, Oklahoma as well. The State deemed Camp as, “a threat to public safety,” due to his issues with alcohol and driving.

His bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no alcohol if released.