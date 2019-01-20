Posted: Jan 20, 2019 4:24 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2019 4:24 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second-district Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin released a statement after President Trump released a new proposal to secure our southern border and reopen the remainder of the federal government. Mullin says that after a conference call with the President Trump, he believes his offer is a win-win for both sides: national security and DACA. The congressman says the Democrats' number one issue for years has been fixing DACA. Mullin says now, they have an opportunity to fix it. Let's see what they do with it. Or, we'll see if it's really just all politics to them.