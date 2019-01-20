Posted: Jan 20, 2019 4:26 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2019 4:26 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will recognize Phillips 66 for its 67 thousand dollar donation Monday night. The board will also spotlight three All-State Symphonic Band and three All-State Orchestra members.

Superintendent, Chuck McCauley will report on School Board Appreciation Month and on plans for a school bond issue.

Board members will implementing a comprehensive STEM program encompassing all elementary, middle, and high school students as part of the 2020 Strategic Plan update. The board will also get a strategic plan update on instructional technology. The board plans to enter executive session to discuss Superintendent McCauley's job evaluation.

Monday night's school board meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center.