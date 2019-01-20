News
Posted: Jan 20, 2019 4:26 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2019 4:26 PM
School Board Appreciation Tops School Agenda
Charlie Taraboletti
The Bartlesville School Board will recognize Phillips 66 for its 67 thousand dollar donation Monday night. The board will also spotlight three All-State Symphonic Band and three All-State Orchestra members.
Superintendent, Chuck McCauley will report on School Board Appreciation Month and on plans for a school bond issue.
Board members will implementing a comprehensive STEM program encompassing all elementary, middle, and high school students as part of the 2020 Strategic Plan update. The board will also get a strategic plan update on instructional technology. The board plans to enter executive session to discuss Superintendent McCauley's job evaluation.
Monday night's school board meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center.
