Posted: Jan 21, 2019 9:31 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 9:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday this week after the Martin Luther King holiday. In their meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners will discuss and take action on a letter to one Kent Jeter. The letter regards his reappointment to county equalization excise board.

Later in their meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners may dispose of equipment in district 3. They will also discuss an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Bison Road job piece in district 2.

To end their meeting, the commissioners will discuss a request to approve the allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer’s Office. Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m.