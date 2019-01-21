Posted: Jan 21, 2019 9:46 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the possible increase of the Dewey’s sales tax rate. Dewey citizens will have a chance to give their input during this discussion. Following that discussion to possibly increase the city’s sales tax, City Manager Kevin Trease will give a sales tax report.

The Dewey City Council will also discuss and possibly vote to approve bids to sell two lots at 501 N. Downing Ave.

To wrap up their meeting on Tuesday, the council will discuss and possibly vote on two amendments for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget.

Tuesday’s Dewey City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority and the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority meetings will follow the Dewey City Council meeting.