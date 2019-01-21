Posted: Jan 21, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 10:21 AM

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. and in Oklahoma plunged in the past week as more were put into storage while oil prices remained in the low $50 a barrel range.The national count fell by 25 to reach 1,050 rigs while the count in Oklahoma dropped by 10 to hit 126.

Nationally, the count included a drop of 21 oil rigs to 852 while the gas rig count was four fewer at 198. However, the U.S. rig count is still 114 more than a year ago when the count was 936. The nation's offshore rig count fell by two to 19.

Oklahoma's count, according to Baker Hughes Co. compared to 521 in Texas where the number slipped by eleven. Colorado dropped one to 34 while the count in New Mexico increased by one to 108.

The Red Top Rig Report published by the Independent Oil and Gas Service in Wichita reported the Kansas rig count dropped four to 33.

Louisiana dropped two to 61 while North Dakota added one to 54. Wyoming also saw an increase of one, reaching a total of 34 active oil and gas rigs.

Oklahoma's Woodfords oil plays saw an increase of one to 9 while the Granite Wash in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle dropped by 3 to hit 8. The Mississippian dropped two to hit 6. The Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico dropped 7 to hit 481. The D-J Niobrara in Colorado and southeast Wyoming remained at 31 and the Eagle Ford in South Texas added one nto make 81 active rigs.