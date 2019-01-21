Posted: Jan 21, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 3:39 PM

Richard Mitchell at the Westside Community Center says funds from the 17th Annual “All That Jazz” fundraiser will go towards several programs. Those programs are hosted by the Westside Community Center in Bartlesville to help young people in our local community.

Mitchell says that there is a need to expose children to the various programs and studies so an interest can spark. He says there are more important things for kids to do other than sit around all day and play computer games. There are skills like math, scinece and art that are needed from a younger generation, Mitchell says.

The Westside Community Cener offers programs like Peaceful Warriors, Work Ethics W.E. Prosper, and the CASH After School Program.

You can purchase your tickets to “All That Jazz” at the Westside Community Center or you can give them a call. The number to call is 918.336.6760. Mitchell says tickets are $100 and all the money goes towards a good cause.

Special muscial guests Grady Nichols and Mary Cogan will be on hand during All That Jazz. Food, dancing and raflle prizes will also be on hand during the fundraising effort.