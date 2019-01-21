Posted: Jan 21, 2019 3:16 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 3:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper spoke at a luncheon held at the First Baptist Church on Monday. During that presentation, Dr. Piper spoke about how our culture and the church had changed in 2018. One thing that Dr. Piper mentioned was that our culture has started to worship feelings over facts. Here Dr. Piper sums up his talk to the approximately 100 people in attendance.

In his talk, Dr. Piper would say that due process died in 2018. He used the Kavanaugh hearing as his main example. He said that Lady Justice is blindfolded for a reason because she focues on fact rather than emotion which has gripped our society today. Feelings and opinion, Dr. Piper said, have been favored over factual truths.

Dr. Piper would go on to say that our culture continues to worship too much at the alter of diversity instead of unity. He would explain that he works at a university not a diversity where unity and truth thrive more than a divided student body. Dr. Piper would say that we ought to thrive to no focus on diversity but rather on the fact that our society needs to focus on being one body, one people and one culture. Culture, Dr. Piper would say, is the bonding glue that keeps everything together.

Dr. Piper, who has made many television and radio appearances, would go on to encourage people to walk boldly for the Gospel so that God may be honored.