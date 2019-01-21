Posted: Jan 21, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Price Tower Arts Center Board of Trustees and staff welcome Rick Loyd as executive director. Loyd succeeds Scott Ambler who served as executive director for three years and has recently returned to Ambler Architects full-time.

Loyd joins Price Tower with 32 years of retail banking experience. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Loyd says he is extremely excited and honored to assume the executive director position.