News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 21, 2019 3:48 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 3:50 PM
Price Tower Names Loyd New Executive Director
Price Tower Arts Center Board of Trustees and staff welcome Rick Loyd as executive director. Loyd succeeds Scott Ambler who served as executive director for three years and has recently returned to Ambler Architects full-time.
Loyd joins Price Tower with 32 years of retail banking experience. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Loyd says he is extremely excited and honored to assume the executive director position.
Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is the only fully realized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The 19-story landmark completed in 1956 is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue. The ongoing mission of the Price Tower Arts Center is to preserve the Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture and design.
« Back to News