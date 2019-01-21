Posted: Jan 21, 2019 9:02 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2019 9:02 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles went on the road and came away with a split at Bethel on Monday night.

The Lady Eagles struggled in the first game falling, 86-67. OKWU gave up a season high in points as the defense struggled mightily all game long. The lone bright spot for the Lady Eagles was Lauren Richter. The former Lady Bruin scored a season-high 15 to lead the team in scoring.

OKWU falls to 14-8 on the year and 10-7 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The men's game was a different story with the first-ranked Eagles knocking off the Threshers, 78-57. The Eagles started off strong with Josh Wilchcombe throwing down two rim-rattling dunks on the first two plays of the game. The Eagles stretched the lead to 17-8 early on.

Bethel responded and briefly took a 25-24 lead late in the first half. The Eagles would quickly reclaim it to lead 41-32 at half. The defense stepped it up in the second half as Bethel was held scoreless for over six minutes of time.

Lance Tipton was the scoring leader with 18 points on five of six made three-pointers. Tipton also recorded 10 rebounds for his first doubl-double of the season.

OKWU is now 22-1 overall and 16-1 in KCAC play. Both teams are next in action on Thursday with a home doubleheader.