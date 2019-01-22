Posted: Jan 22, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

The three structures between the Washington County Administration and Judicial buildings in Bartlesville should be torn down in the near future. The property is owned by the Washington County Building Commission.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap told his fellow commissioners about a recent asbestos report on Tuesday morning that moves the commissioners closer to approving the demise of the structures. That report came back with no signs of asbestos after a Tulsa company performed the asbesto report. Commissioner Dunlap also noted that permits have been filed for the work to be done.

According to Washington County Commissioner Dunlap, the commissioners wants to move forward with removing the structures due to the high cost for structural repairs. Before that can happen, Dunlap says the commissioners will have a formal vote in an upcoming Building Commissions meeting on the week of Feb. 11.