Posted: Jan 22, 2019 10:24 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 11:42 AM

Garrett Giles

A letter to Kent Jeter regarding his reappointment to the County Equalization Excise Board was reviewed first by the Washington County Commissioners in their Tuesday meeting. The commissioners moved to reappoint Kent because of his already outstanding performance in that role.

Next, the Washington County Commissioners approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form for the Bison Road project in District 2. Mike Bouvier who oversees the project says it will relocate rural water for the project.

Once approved, Bouvier would add that there may be delays on the project due to the government shutdown. He would also say that ODOT is handling the money for the Bison Road project which is why the shutdown may cause delays.

The government has remained shutdown since Dec. 21 in President Trump's effort to receive funding for a border wall along America's southern border. Commissioner Mitch Antle would also say that other delays aside from the government shutdown may prove troublesome moving forward with the project.