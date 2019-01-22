Posted: Jan 22, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Kelly Bland, Executive Director of the Tourism Oversite Committee, was on hand at Tuesday's Osage County Commissioner meeting to discuss the many good things going on across the county.

Bland also highlighted some of the things that have happened over the past year.

The County Commissioners raised the maximum dollar amount for the Brochure Fulfillment Program from $300 to $600, meaning brochures will be available throughout the month. They also approved $825 to go toward a women's expo travel show in Dallas Fort Worth. Bland will have a booth set up attracting women from all over to visit the Osage. They will have the opportunity to sign up for the newsletter, along with winning a trip to the area.