Posted: Jan 22, 2019 2:23 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 3:00 PM

Max Gross

An alleged shooting in Bartlesville on Friday has led to four arrests. The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Oklahoma Street. 18-year-old Lakenvian Jernigan, two 17-year-old juveniles, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

A court affidavit alleges that the four were traveling in a white Chevy Impala. Jernigan allegedly sent a Snapchat video of him waving a gun and talking about conducting a shooting unexpectedly. This was shown to officers after the incident occurred. The victim stated that the video was taken right before the drive-by shooting occurred.

The vehicle in question was located in driveway of a residence directly east of where the shooting occurred. Officers took all four suspects into custody. The affidavit alleges further that a 17-year-old was identified as the sole shooter.

Jernigan and two 17-year-old juveniles appeared during arraignments at the Washington County courthouse on Tuesday. Jernigan is facing charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, firing a weapon from a vehicle and possession of firearm in commission of a felony among other charges. The juveniles face similar charges.

All three will appear in court on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. The State of Oklahoma will decide what, if any charges will be filed while the investigation of the incident continues.