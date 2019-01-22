Posted: Jan 22, 2019 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville's City Planning Commission will hold a meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall. In that meeting, the City Planning Commission will consider and take action to elect a chairman for the commission. They may also take action to elect a vice-chairman.

Lastly, the City Planning Commission could consider and take action on an application from Ambler Architects on behalf of Central National Bank of Bartlesville. That regards a preliminary plat approval of a development to be known as CNBT Addition on a property located west of Washington Boulevard and north of Nowata Road in Bartlesville.