Posted: Jan 22, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners met Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and discussed a wide array of topics.

Kelly Bland, the Executive Director of the Tourism Oversite Committee gave a recap on what happened over the past year across Osage County. Bland also talked about new businesses and hotels that have come to the county.

Bland added that the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association puts on the Redbud Awards each year and Osage County did well. The Post Oak Wine and Jazz Festival was the best new festival. The Mercantile won the Merit Award and Woolarac was the most outstanding attraction in the state of Oklahoma.

Attorney George E. Gibbs was on hand to discuss the state-wide opioid lawsuit. Gibbs says he feels confident with how things are going at the moment and things are proceeding smoothly.

This lawsuit started after Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter learned that the drug companies knew their products were addictive, but they decided to make more of it, while continuing to advertise it.

Also at the meeting, district Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay proposed increasing the speed limit on Javine Hill. The speed limit would increase from 40 MPH to 50 MPH, but the other two commissioners want more information from an engineer before making the increase.

There was talk in regards to hiring a full-time county engineer. That was tabled for another time, though.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones says he plans on taking a more active role with the Osage County Fairgrounds, which is located in Pawhuska.

The next regular scheduled County Commissioner meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.