Posted: Jan 22, 2019 2:39 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 2:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Martha's Task Program Director Laura Walton says the non-profits awaits funds from a benefit breakfast held at Masonic Lodge 284 in Bartlesville in Dec. Walton says the Masonic Lodge has to go through a regional lodge so they can receive matching funds before they present a check to Martha's Task.

The fundraiser is believed to have raised $2,700 for Martha's Task. Walton says that money will help women living in poverty when Martha's Task puts those funds in the general obligaations funds. That will help with lighting and will provided seamstresses with fabrics they may need.

Walton also says that the money will help pay for the seamstresses wages and will help with transportation funds for women that depend on City Ride to get around. Once more, Walton says she is thankful for those who contributed to the fundraising effort.