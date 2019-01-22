Posted: Jan 22, 2019 5:25 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 5:25 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for property just north of where the Central National Bank building on Washington Blvd Tuesday night. The commission heard a request from Ambler Architects on behalf of the property owner. City Planner, Lisa Beeman told the commission the request simply would split the property in two.

Beeman went on to explain that the property is already zoned as C-3 for commercial development and that water and sewer lines were already in place.

The action cleared the way for the land to be sold to another party and developed at some future date.

Prior to considering the request, the commission elected Matt Bretz to continue as Chairman and the new member of the commission, Alan Gentges to serve as Vice-Chair.