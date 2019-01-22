Posted: Jan 22, 2019 6:26 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2019 6:28 PM

Max Gross

The Copan Hornets were outmatched by Liberty in the quartefinals of the Caney Valley tournament. The Hornets fell, 52-36.

Copan started off strong Wyatt Davis making back-to-back field goals. The Hornets led 5-4 through the first five minutes of the game. However, Liberty got its offense going from there and moved the lead to 14-8 by the end of one quarter.

The Tigers stretched the lead to 33-16 by halftime. A strong 3-2 zone created difficulty for the Hornets for a bulk of the game.

The Hornets trailed by 20+ entering the final period, but a late rally reduced the lead to 49-35 with three minutes left. Garrick Askew led Copan with nine points and two blocked shots. Despite the late threat Liberty would hold on for the win.

Liberty joins Caney Valley and Barnsdall in the semifinals on the boys' side.

--------------------------------------

Oklahoma Union dispatched of Foyil on the girls' side, 80-16.

The Lady Cougars join Chelsea and Caney Valley in the semifinals.

----------------------

Copan against Liberty girls and Oklahoma Union versus Wesleyan Christian wrap up first round action tonight.