Posted: Jan 23, 2019 6:52 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2019 6:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Several changes have been made recently in the City of Bartlesville's staff line-up. People have been promoted and a new position has been created at the Bartlesville Police Department.

Asof the first of the year, former Human Resources Director and 30-year employee Shellie McGill officially took over as Bartlesville Public Library and History Museum director. Laura Sanders, who previously served as Human Resources manager, was promoted to the Human Resources director position.

Jason Muninger officially took over the roles of city clerk and finance director in November 2018 after serving as interim in both positions following Bailey's promotion to City Manager.

Matt McCollough has been promoted to Information Technology director. McCollough has previously served as IT supervisor and Building Maintenance supervisor.

Taking a position created recently for the Police Department, retired BPD lieutenant and Washington County Sheriff Rick Silver has accepted the role of special assistant to the chief of police.