Posted: Jan 23, 2019 9:17 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2019 9:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

First-District Congressman Kevin Hern says he is excited to have been appointed to the Natural Resources, Small Business, and Budget Committees. Hern says thousands of Oklahomans are employed in the Energy sector, an industry that is directly impacted by the work of the Natural Resources Committee.

Hern has been a business ownwer for most of his adult life. He believes he is uniquely qualified to be a voice in favor of small businesses in Congress. Hern says small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the soul of the American Dream.

The Congressman says the Budget Committee is at the heart of Congressional spending and plays an important role in managing the country's federal debt. Hern says he has made the reduction of the federal debt a high priority and he wants to work with the Budget Committee to balance the country's budget and start paying down our debt.