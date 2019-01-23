Posted: Jan 23, 2019 10:27 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2019 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Review Committee looks to resume their meetings this month to discuss the Tower Center at Unity Square project. The committee had met several times with Ambler Architects in City Hall to discuss design concepts to send to the Bartlesville City Council in 2018. Those plans were approved along with the “Tower Center at Unity Square” name for the new green space.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentes, who is a co-chair for the Tower Green Review Committee, says upcoming dates are tentative for now. The Tower Green Review Committee hopes to meet on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Gentges says they also hope to approve bids for the project in March and have a ground breaking ceremony in the same month.

Gentes has high hopes that the project will wrap up in 2019. Once again, the Tower Green Review Committee has a tentative meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30. As always, Gentes says the meetings are open to the public so they may give their input and hear what's happening with the project. The tentative meeting scheduled for next week will rehash the design for the committee.

We will have updates on the Toer Center at Unity Square project as it progresses.